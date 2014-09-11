Yankees, Mets to both host 9/11 anniversary games for first time

The Yankees and Mets will both host home games on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks for the first time Thursday night.

Previously, only one team or the other had played in New York on Sept. 11 since 2002. The Yankees haven’t hosted a game on Sept. 11 since 2009, the only time a 9/11 game has been played at the new Yankee Stadium (they played at old Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11 three times). The Mets have played at Citi Field on the date every year since 2010.

The Yankees host the Rays at 7:05 p.m. and the Mets host the Nationals at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Yankees have a pregame ceremony scheduled, including a moment of silence. All on-field personnel will wear an American flag patch on the side of their caps.

The Mets will wear hats of New York’s first responder agencies during batting practice. Prior to the game, Ex-Met John Franco will accept an award on behalf of the Mets from Tuesday’s Children, a non-profit 9/11 charity with which the team has worked. Players are also scheduled to host a pre-game meet-and-greet with more than 100 members of the Tuesday’s Children charity.

The FDNY’s Regina Wilson will perform the National Anthem and the NYPD’s Makiah Brown will sing God Bless America at Citi Field. Jefferson Crowther, whose son, Welles, saved several lives on 9/11, will throw out the first pitch.

The Yankees played the first 9/11 anniversary home game in 2002, beating Baltimore, 5-4. The Mets had a doubleheader in Atlanta that day.

The Yankees beat Detroit, 5-2, on Sept. 11, 2003 at Yankee Stadium, while the Mets were off (they played at home the previous day and were in Montreal on Sept. 12). Neither team played on Sept. 11, 2008, the only 9/11 anniversary at least one of New York’s baseball teams haven’t played.

The Mets are 3-8 in games played on Sept. 11 since 2002. The Yankees are 8-3.