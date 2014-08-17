Yankees minor league rankings

1. LUIS SEVERINO

RHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 118 K, 25 BB

Has allowed more than three earned runs in only one of his 21 starts. Currently on the disabled list with an oblique injury.

2. AARON JUDGE

RF, Tampa Yankees (A+): .306 BA, .417 OBP, .489 SLG, 16 HR

Has three home runs in his last 11 games.

3. ERIC JAGIELO

3B, Tampa: .243 BA, .340 OBP, .467 SLG, 17 HR

Of his 67 hits, 28 have been for extra bases.

4. ROBERT REFSNYDER

2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA): .319 BA, .385 OBP, .510 SLG, 14 HR

Has a .385 OBP in 60 games at Triple-A after posting a .385 OBP in 60 games at Double-A.

5. GREG BIRD

1B, Trenton: .275 BA, .378 OBP, .466 SLG, 11 HR

After an 0-for-8 showing in his first two Double-A games, Bird hit three home runs in his next two games.

6. GARY SANCHEZ

C, Trenton: .274 BA, .335 OBP, .415 SLG, 12 HR

Has just one extra-base hit, a double, in his last eight games.

7. JARON LONG

RHP, Trenton: 2.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 103 K, 20 BB

His strikeouts have decreased since a fast-track promotion to Double-A, but he’s still limiting hits and walks.

8. TAYLOR DUGAS

RF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: .298 BA, .395 OBP, .395 SLG, 1 HR

In 269 career minor-league games, Dugas has walked (153) more than he’s struck out (125).

9. IAN CLARKIN

LHP, Tampa: 3.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 K, 23 BB

In his last five games, Clarkin has a 1.96 ERA, 14 strikeouts and four walks.

10. BRADY LAIL

RHP, Tampa: 4.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 104 K, 21 BB

Lail has walked one or no batters in 18 of his 22 games.

THE TEAMS:

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (AAA): 60-66, 5th place. Last week: 3-4

TRENTON THUNDER (AA): 60-66, 4th place. Last week: 1-5

TAMPA YANKEES (A+): 62-62, 3rd place. Last week: 5-2

CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS (A): 61-64, 3rd place. Last week: 4-3

STATEN ISLAND YANKEES (A-): 34-41, 4th place. Last week: 4-2