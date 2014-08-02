Yankees minor league rankings

1. ROB REFSNYDER, 2B/RF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA): .323 BA, .392 OBP, .522 SLG, 13 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2012)

Brian Cashman may not think it’s time to call up Refsnyder yet, but the second baseman is doing all he can to force the issue. In his last 10 games, Refsnyder is hitting .325 with a .413 OBP and .500 slugging percentage.



2. LUIS SEVERINO, RHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 2.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 K, 25 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

In his first three starts at Trenton, Severino has pitched 14.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, four walks and three runs, striking out 20.



3. AARON JUDGE, RF, Tampa Yankees (A+): .320 BA, .428 OBP, .499 SLG, 13 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Has a .447 on-base percentage in his last 10 games, reaching base nine times via hit and 12 times with a walk.



4. ERIC JAGIELO, 3B, Tampa (A+): .249 BA, .333 OBP, .473 SLG, 14 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Has a hit in seven of his last eight games, batting 9-for-29 (.310) during that span.



5. JARON LONG, RHP, Trenton (AA): 2.23 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 95 K, 15 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed as non-drafted free agent

The son of Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long has only walked four hitters in 29.2 innings at Double-A. Signed by the Yankees as an undrafted free agent, Long has ascended three levels this season, advancing from Charleston to Trenton, but his statistics have remained strikingly similar as he’d dominated for each new team.



6. GARY SANCHEZ, C, Trenton (AA): .272 BA, .334 OBP, .416 SLG, 11 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

With Peter O’Brien now out of the organization, Sanchez is the Yankees’ most-advanced power prospect. He has 18 doubles and 11 home runs this year, but only has 11 extra-base hits in his last 44 games. His slugging percentage hasn’t inched over .406 in any month since April.



7. GREG BIRD, 1B, Tampa (A+): .277 BA, .375 OBP, .442 SLG, 7 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)

Bird has posted an OBP of at least .362 each month. His average has never dipped below .262 in any month. After a homerless June, Bird slammed four in July.



8. IAN CLARKIN, LHP, Charleston RiverDogs (A): 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 K, 20 BB

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Clarkin has struck out nine, walked one and allowed six hits in 8.1 innings (three games) since coming off the disabled list.



9. TAYLOR DUGAS, OF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .299 BA, .396 OBP, .403 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2012)

Even with a mini 0-for-9 slump from July 28-31, Dugas has a .321 average and .429 OBP during his last 10 games. In 254 career minor league games, he’s walked 147 times and struck out 116.



10. JOSE PIRELA, 2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .312 BA, .356 OBP, .439 SLG, 8 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

The Triple-A All-Star is 13-for-36 (.361) in his last eight games.



On the outside looking in:



11. BRADY LAIL, RHP, Tampa (A+): 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 99 K, 19 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 18th round (2012)

Lail has struggled since a promotion to Tampa, allowing nine runs in 11 innings. He’s currently on the seven-day disabled list.



12. MANNY BANUELOS, LHP, Trenton (AA): 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 53 K, 21 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Mexico

Banuelos is still trying to come back from 2012 Tommy John surgery. In his last three starts he’s pitched 14 innings, allowing three hits, four walks and one earned run, striking out 11.



13. JAIRO HEREDIA, RHP, Trenton (AA): 4.65 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 75 K, 23 BB

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Heredia has a 2.73 ERA in 16 relief appearances this year and a 5.55 ERA in seven starts. During his last three relief appearances, he’s pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, no walks and one earned run, striking out six.



14. JAKE CAVE, CF, Trenton (AA): .310 BA, .366 OBP, .418 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2011)

Cave got off to a strong start in Double-A, hitting .350 with a .567 slugging percentage in 15 games.



15. TYLER WADE, SS, Charleston (A): .283 BA, .383 OBP, .432 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 4th round (2013)

Wade is 16-for-44 (.364) in his last 10 games.



16. TY HENSLEY, RHP, Gulf Coast Yankees (Rk): 2.91 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 27 K, 10 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Missed all of 2013 after needing hip surgery. Has dominating stuff but can be wild. In 33.2 pro innings, he’s allowed 17 walks, hit seven batters and thrown a wild pitch. He has, however, struck out 41 batters during that span.



17. DANTE BICHETTE, 3B, Tampa (A+): .278 BA, .359 OBP, .421 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

Batted .278 with a .344 OBP in July.



18. JACOB LINDGREN, LHP, Charleston (A): 0.73 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 26 K, 4 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2014)

In his first 12.1 pro innings, Lindgren has allowed just six hits, four walks and one earned run.



19. JOSE CAMPOS, RHP, Season hasn’t started yet

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Had Tommy John surgery in 2013. Is one of the Yankees better prospects when healthy. Was acquired, along with Michael Pineda, from Seattle.



20. DAN CAMARENA, LHP, Trenton (AA): 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 90 K, 35 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 20th round (2011)

Has started to come around in his last two starts, allowing three earned runs in 12 innings. He struck out 11 and walked one during those games.