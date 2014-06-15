Yankees minor league report

1. BRADY LAIL, RHP, Charleston Riverdogs (A): 3.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 K, 13 BB

Lail, 20, was an 18th rounder in 2012, but has a career 5.96 K/BB and has raised his K/9 each season.

2. ROB REFSNYDER, 2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .333 BA, .375 OBP, .529 SLG, 6 HR

His hot-hitting earned a recent promotion to Triple-A. Possesses excellent patience and contact.

3. AARON JUDGE, RF, Charleston Riverdogs (A): .330 BA, .427 OBP, .530 SLG, 9 HR

The 2013 first-round pick has excelled in his first pro season.

4. ERIC JAGIELO, 3B, Tampa Yankees (A+): .256 BA, .339 OBP, .500 SLG, 10 HR

Another 2013 first-round pick, Jagielo has a .477 slugging percentage in two minor league seasons.

5. PETER O’BRIEN, 1B, Trenton Thunder (AA): .275 BA, .314 OBP, .613 SLG, 22 HR

Has 12 home runs in 33 games at Trenton after smashing 10 in 30 games with Tampa.

6. LUIS SEVERINO, RHP, Charleston Riverdogs (A): 2.92 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 K, 14 BB

The 20-year-old has struck out 115 and walked only 24 in 105.2 innings his last two seasons.

7. GARY SANCHEZ, C, Trenton Thunder (AA): .251 BA, .328 OBP, .414 SLG, 7 HR

The prospects’ numbers, particularly his slugging, have steadily declined since his breakout rookie year.

8. MANNY BANUELOS, LHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 K, 11 BB

Missed most of 2012 and all of 2013 due to Tommy John surgery. Beginning to show former dominance.

9. IAN CLARKIN, LHP, Charleston Riverdogs (A+): 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 37 K, 8 BB

The Yankees’ third first-round pick in 2013 has shown excellent control at 19 years old.

10. KYLE ROLLER, 1B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .335 BA, .415 OBP, .660 SLG, 15 HR

At 26 years old, he’s on the fringe. But hard to ignore that 30 of his 63 hits have gone for extra bases.

THE TEAMS

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS, International League (AAA): Record: 32-34, 6th place. Last week: 2-4

TRENTON THUNDER, Eastern League (AA): Record: 34-33, 3rdplace. Last week: 2-3

TAMPA YANKEES, Florida State League (A+): Record: 31-36, 4th place. Last week: 1-5

CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 31-37, 5thplace. Last week: 3-4

STATEN ISLAND YANKEES, New York-Pennsylvania League (A-): Season hasn’t started yet.

Outside looking in:

JOSE PIRELA, 2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .326 BA, .366 OBP, .452 SLG, 4 HR

JARON LONG, RHP, Tampa Yankees (A+): 2.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 54 K, 10 BB

MIKE FORD, 1B, Charleston Riverdogs (A): .305 BA, .398 OBP, .482 SLG, 8 HR

BRANDEN PINDER, RHP, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): 1.82 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 22 K, 4 BB

TYLER WEBB, LHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 48 K, 11 BB

RAMON FLORES, RF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .261 BA, .352 OBP, .447 SLG, 5 HR

GREG BIRD, 1B, Tampa Yankees (A+): .238 BA, .340 OBP, .385 SLG, 3 HR

JAIRO HEREDIA, RHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 43 K, 14 BB

RAFAEL DE PAULA, RHP, Tampa Yankees (A+): 4.97 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 69 K, 28 BB

TY HENSLEY, RHP: Season hasn’t started yet

SLADE HEATHCOTT, CF, Trenton Thunder (AA): .182 BA, .250 OBP, .242 SLG, 0 HR

DANTE BICHETTE, 3B, Tampa Yankees (A+): .276 BA, .361 OBP, .430 SLG, 7 HR

MASON WILLIAMS, CF, Trenton Thunder (AA): .228 BA, .311 OBP, .308 SLG, 2 HR

TYLER AUSTIN, 1B/RF, Trenton Thunder (AA): .240 BA, .316 OBP, .345 SLG, 2 HR