Yankees minor league report

1. ROB REFSNYDER, 2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .340 BA, .408 OBP, .551 SLG, 10 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2012)

Has a .512 OBP in his last 10 games and has baseball buzzing about a possible call-up.

2. LUIS SEVERINO, RHP, Tampa Yankees (A+): 2.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 90 K, 19 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

Has allowed two hits in 12 innings during his last two starts, striking out 12. Was selected to the Futures Game.

3. AARON JUDGE, RF, Tampa Yankees (A+): .325 BA, .435 OBP, .543 SLG, 12 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Homered in three straight games from June 29-July 3.

4. ERIC JAGIELO, 3B, Tampa Yankees (A+): .269 BA, .352 OBP, .525 SLG, 11 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Was selected as a Florida State League Mid-Season All-Star.

5. BRADY LAIL, RHP, Charleston Riverdogs (A): 3.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 84 K, 15 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 18th round (2012)

Lail has struck out 60 and walked 10 during his last 10 games.

6. GARY SANCHEZ, C, Trenton Thunder (AA): .268 BA, .339 OBP, .433 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

Sanchez is 14-for-37 (.378) as he begins to pull out of season-long malaise.

7. JARON LONG, RHP, Tampa Yankees (A+): 2.03 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 72 K, 11 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed as non-drafted free agent

The son of Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long has struck out 26 and walked three in his last six games.

8. PETER O’BRIEN, 1B, Trenton Thunder (AA): .264 BA, .303 OBP, .563 SLG, 25 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2012)

O’Brien has no home runs and just one extra-base hit in his last nine games.



9. JOSE PIRELA, 2B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .318 BA, .361 OBP, .446 SLG, 7 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Pirela has played first and second base, shortstop, leftfield and rightfield this season.

10. GREG BIRD, 1B, Tampa Yankees (A+): .287 BA, .379 OBP, .442 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)

Back injury delayed his start, then he slumped. But he’s been on fire since, batting 12-for-36 (.333) in his last 10 games.

Outside looking in:

11. KYLE ROLLER, 1B, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .316 BA, .401 OBP, .575 SLG, 16 HR

AGE: 26 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2010)

12. MIKE FORD, 1B, Charleston Riverdogs (A): .281 BA, .378 OBP, .430 SLG, 8 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed as non-drafted free agent

13. IAN CLARKIN, LHP, Charleston Riverdogs (A): 3.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 61 K, 19 BB

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

14. MANNY BANUELOS, LHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 4.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 35 K, 13 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Mexico

15. RAMON FLORES, RF, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): .261 BA, .352 OBP, .447 SLG, 5 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

16. BRANDEN PINDER, RHP, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 1.82 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 22 K, 4 BB

AGE: 25 | DRAFTED: 16th round (2011)

17. TYLER WEBB, LHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 K, 13 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 10th round (2013)

18. JAIRO HEREDIA, RHP, Trenton Thunder (AA): 3.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 K, 17 BB

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

19. RAFAEL DE PAULA, RHP, Tampa Yankees (A+): 4.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 82 K, 30 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

20. TY HENSLEY, RHP, Gulf Coast Yankees (Rk): 1.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 K, 3 BB

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

21. DANTE BICHETTE, 3B, Tampa Yankees (A+): .278 BA, .365 OBP, .409 SLG, 7 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

22. JAKE CAVE, CF, Tampa Yankees (A+): .305 BA, .358 OBP, .390 SLG, 2 HR

GE: 21 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2011)

23. JOSE CAMPOS, RHP, Season hasn’t started yet

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

24. SHANE GREENE, RHP, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA): 4.61 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 57 K, 26 BB

AGE: 25 | DRAFTED: 15th round (2009)

25. TYLER AUSTIN, 1B/RF, Trenton Thunder (AA): .254 BA, .323 OBP, .364 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2010)

26. MASON WILLIAMS, CF, Trenton Thunder (AA): .216 BA, .294 OBP, .292 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 4th round (2010)

27. SLADE HEATHCOTT, CF, Trenton Thunder (AA): .182 BA, .250 OBP, .242 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2009)

28. THAIRO ESTRADA, SS, Staten Island Yankees (A-): .271 BA, .348 OBP, .288 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 18 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

29. LUIS TORRENS, C, Staten Island Yankees (A-): .213 BA, .342 OBP, .311 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 18 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

30. DILLON MCNAMARA, RHP, Staten Island Yankees (A-): 1.76 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 14 K, 2 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 27th round (2013)

31. GOSUKE KATOH, 2B, Charleston Riverdogs (A): .220 BA, .312 OBP, .343 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2013)

THE TEAMS

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS, International League (AAA): Record: 42-46, 6th place. Last week: 3-4\

TRENTON THUNDER, Eastern League (AA): Record: 40-47, 5th place. Last week: 3-2

TAMPA YANKEES, Florida State League (A+): Record: 43-41, 4th place. Last week: 4-0

CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 36-50, 5th place. Last week: 0-6

STATEN ISLAND YANKEES, New York-Pennsylvania League (A-): 11-9, 3rd place. Last week: 2-2