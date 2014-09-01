Yankees minor leagues get shut out of the playoffs

The regular season is nearing a close and none of the Yankees' uppermost five affilliates have made the playoffs. Here's an overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Sunday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre were tied 1-1 in the eighth inning when the game was suspended due to weather.

The standouts:

Kyle Roller, 1B: 2-for-3 with a home run

John Ryan Murphy, C: 2-for-3 with a double

Carmen Angelini, SS: 2-for-3

Danny Burawa, RHP: Allowed one hit in 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, striking out six

NOTES: Lehigh Valley and the RailRiders will complete their suspended game on Monday, followed by the two teams playing their regular season finale.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Ali Castillo was thrown out at home trying to score in the seventh with one out and Ben Gamel, as the potential tying run at the plate, grounded into a game-ending double play during a 4-2 loss to Reading.

The standouts:

Jake Cave, RF: 1-for-4 with a walk

Gary Sanchez, C: 1-for-3 with a walk

Greg Bird, DH: 1-for-4 with a double

Rob Segedin, 3B: 1-for-4 with a double

Mason Williams, CF: 3-for-3 with a double and a walk

Ali Castillo, SS: 1-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Trenton hosts Reading at 1:05 p.m. on Monday in the Thunder’s season finale...Jaron Long started for Trenton and allowed nine hits and four runs (two earned) in 6.1 innings, striking out six. Long tossed 100 pitches, 66 for strikes, and got all 10 of his outs on ball in play on the ground. First baseman Francisco Arcia's fielding error allowed Brock Stassi to reach with two outs and one on in the sixth inning. Long allowed a two-run triple to the next hitter, Zach Collier, accounting for both unearned runs -- and costly unearned runs at that, as the Thunder lost by a two-run margin.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Daytona scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back during a 6-3 win over Tampa.

The standouts:

Mark Payton, DH: 1-for-4 with a double

Cito Culver, SS: 2-for-4 with a double and a home run

Aaron Judge, RF: 2-for-3 with a walk

Jose Rosario, 2B: 2-for-4

Mike Ford, 3B: 1-for-3 with a double

NOTES: Tampa’s season is now over. The Yankees finished 71-68, in third place and 6.5 games out of first.

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: The RiverDogs showed their bark and their bite, pounding out eight hits during a 5-0 win over Augusta.

The standouts:

Michael O’Neill, LF: 2-for-4 with a stolen base

Miguel Andujar, DH: 2-for-4 with a walk

Bubba Jones, 1B: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Justin Kamplain, LHP: Allowed one hit and two walks in four scoreless innings, striking out two

NOTES: The RiverDogs play at Augusta at 2 p.m. on Monday in their season finale.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island was bludgeoned by Brooklyn during an 11-3 loss.

The standouts:

Devyn Bolasky, CF: 0-for-3 with two walks

Billy Fleming, 2B: 2-for-5

Isaias Tejeda, C: 2-for-4 with a home run

Collin Slaybaugh, RF: 2-for-4 with a double

NOTES: Staten Island hosts Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Yankees’ season finale.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated

Trenton – Eliminated

Tampa – Eliminated

Charleston – Eliminated

Staten Island - Eliminated