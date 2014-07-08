Yankees or Mets quiz answers explained

These are the full answers for the Yankees or Mets quiz.

Note: Answers are based on stats as of July 8.

Which team's regular first baseman has the higher on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS)?

Lucas Duda (Mets)

Mark Teixeira (Yankees)

A: Duda has a .819 OPS, Tex has a .791 OPS.

Which team's regular center fielder has the higher slugging percentage?

Juan Lagares (Mets)

Jacoby Ellsbury (Yankees)

A: Lagares has a .399 SLG, Ellsbury has a .392.

Which team has hit more home runs on the road?

Mets

Yankees

A: Mets have hit 34 home runs in 47 road games. Yankees have 27 HR in 47 road games.

Which team's subs have the higher batting average?

Mets

Yankees

A: Yankees substitutes have hit .231. Mets subs have hit .146.

Which team hits better with men on base?

Mets

Yankees

A: Mets hit .259 with men on. Yankees hit .244 with men on.

Which team's shortstops have the higher on-base percentage (OBP)?

Mets

Yankees

A: Mets shortstops have a .335 OBP. Yankees shortstops have a .315 OBP.

Which team hits better with two outs?

Mets

Yankees

A: Yankees hit .245 with two outs. Mets hit .215.

Which team has a higher OPS with two outs and runners in scoring position?

Mets

Yankees

A: Mets have a .614 OPS. Yankees have a .594 OPS.

Which team's pitching staff holds left-handed hitters to a lower slugging percentage?

Mets

Yankees

A: Yankees hold LHB to a .367 SLG. Mets hold LHB to a .394 SLG.

Which team has more wins at home?

Mets

Yankees

A: Mets have 20 wins at home, Yankees have 18.

Which team's starting pitchers have the better WHIP?

Mets

Yankees

A: Yankees starters have a 1.26 WHIP. Mets have a 1.29 WHIP.