Yankees or Mets quiz answers explained
These are the full answers for the Yankees or Mets quiz.
Note: Answers are based on stats as of July 8.
Which team's regular first baseman has the higher on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS)?
Lucas Duda (Mets)
Mark Teixeira (Yankees)
A: Duda has a .819 OPS, Tex has a .791 OPS.
Which team's regular center fielder has the higher slugging percentage?
Juan Lagares (Mets)
Jacoby Ellsbury (Yankees)
A: Lagares has a .399 SLG, Ellsbury has a .392.
Which team has hit more home runs on the road?
Mets
Yankees
A: Mets have hit 34 home runs in 47 road games. Yankees have 27 HR in 47 road games.
Which team's subs have the higher batting average?
Mets
Yankees
A: Yankees substitutes have hit .231. Mets subs have hit .146.
Which team hits better with men on base?
Mets
Yankees
A: Mets hit .259 with men on. Yankees hit .244 with men on.
Which team's shortstops have the higher on-base percentage (OBP)?
Mets
Yankees
A: Mets shortstops have a .335 OBP. Yankees shortstops have a .315 OBP.
Which team hits better with two outs?
Mets
Yankees
A: Yankees hit .245 with two outs. Mets hit .215.
Which team has a higher OPS with two outs and runners in scoring position?
Mets
Yankees
A: Mets have a .614 OPS. Yankees have a .594 OPS.
Which team's pitching staff holds left-handed hitters to a lower slugging percentage?
Mets
Yankees
A: Yankees hold LHB to a .367 SLG. Mets hold LHB to a .394 SLG.
Which team has more wins at home?
Mets
Yankees
A: Mets have 20 wins at home, Yankees have 18.
Which team's starting pitchers have the better WHIP?
Mets
Yankees
A: Yankees starters have a 1.26 WHIP. Mets have a 1.29 WHIP.