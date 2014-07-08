SportsBaseball

Yankees or Mets quiz answers explained

Derek Jeter of the Yankees runs past David Wright of...

Derek Jeter of the Yankees runs past David Wright of the Mets after the final out of the first inning at Citi Field on Wednesday, May 14, 2014. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com

These are the full answers for the Yankees or Mets quiz.

Note: Answers are based on stats as of July 8.

Which team's regular first baseman has the higher on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS)?

Lucas Duda (Mets)
Mark Teixeira (Yankees)

A: Duda has a .819 OPS, Tex has a .791 OPS.

Which team's regular center fielder has the higher slugging percentage?

Juan Lagares (Mets)
Jacoby Ellsbury (Yankees)

A: Lagares has a .399 SLG, Ellsbury has a .392.

Which team has hit more home runs on the road?

Mets
Yankees

A: Mets have hit 34 home runs in 47 road games. Yankees have 27 HR in 47 road games.

Which team's subs have the higher batting average?

Mets
Yankees

A: Yankees substitutes have hit .231. Mets subs have hit .146.

Which team hits better with men on base?

Mets
Yankees

A: Mets hit .259 with men on. Yankees hit .244 with men on.

Which team's shortstops have the higher on-base percentage (OBP)?

Mets
Yankees

A: Mets shortstops have a .335 OBP. Yankees shortstops have a .315 OBP.

Which team hits better with two outs?

Mets
Yankees

A: Yankees hit .245 with two outs. Mets hit .215.

Which team has a higher OPS with two outs and runners in scoring position?

Mets
Yankees

A: Mets have a .614 OPS. Yankees have a .594 OPS.

Which team's pitching staff holds left-handed hitters to a lower slugging percentage?

Mets
Yankees

A: Yankees hold LHB to a .367 SLG. Mets hold LHB to a .394 SLG.

Which team has more wins at home?

Mets
Yankees

A: Mets have 20 wins at home, Yankees have 18.

Which team's starting pitchers have the better WHIP?

Mets
Yankees

A: Yankees starters have a 1.26 WHIP. Mets have a 1.29 WHIP.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?