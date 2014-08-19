Yankees prospect report: Banuelos walks six in three scoreless innings

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Monday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders struck for single runs in the third and fifth innings and held Pawtucket to just three hits during a 2-0 win.

The standouts:

Jose Pirela, CF: 1-for-3 with two walks

Robert Refsnyder, 2B: 2-for-3 with a walk

Kyle Roller, 1B: 2-for-5 with a double

Zelous Wheeler, RF: 1-for-2 with two walks

NOTES: Lefthander Manny Banuelos pitched just his second game of the season at the Triple-A level and the results were…interesting. In three-plus innings, Banuelos tossed 68 pitches, only 30 for strikes. He allowed just one hit, but walked six and struck out three. After walking three through the first three innings, Banuelos gave free passes to the first three batters in the fourth inning. He was pulled for Chris Leroux, who got Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out of the jam unscathed with a groundout, strikeout and flyout. Despite the loss of control, Banuelos didn’t permit a runner to score. The wild start comes on the heels of a very good 2014 debut for Banuelos with the RailRiders. On Aug. 12 he allowed just two hits, one walk and one run (earned) in five innings, striking out four. He hadn’t walked more than three batters in any start this season until Monday. Banuelos is still working his way back from 2012 Tommy John surgery, but his walk-rate had been on the rise even before the surgery. Can he tame his wildness?

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton was off.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa had seven hits (all singles) but couldn’t plate a runner during an 8-0 loss to Brevard County.

The standouts:

Mark Payton, CF: 1-for-3 with a walk

Aaron Judge, DH-RF: 2-for-4

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island was off.