Yankees' prospect watch

So far the Yankees have had four players among the organization’s more notable prospects play in spring training games.

Here’s how they’ve fared:

Dellin Betances, RHP

Betances has been electric since converting to a full-time relief role last season. In four games this spring, he’s pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out five.

Mark Montgomery, RHP

Montgomery has been a minor league relief ace for years, but control problems plagued him in 2013. In three games this spring, Montgomery has pitched 2.2 perfect innings, striking out two and earned a save.

John Ryan Murphy, C

Murphy solidified himself on the prospect map with a solid 2013 campaign. This spring he’s gotten in eight games, going 2-for-16 (.125) with a home run, a walk and four strikeouts.

Mason Williams, OF

One of the Yankees’ top minor league outfielders, Williams took a hit with a poor 2013 season. He’s 3-for-13 (.231) with two doubles in nine games this spring, with three strikeouts.

Bookmark this post – we’ll update it every few days to reflect the progress (or lack of) of the Yankees’ top prospects.