Yankees vs. Cubs postponed

Derek Jeter's sore right quad and Brian Roberts achy back will get another day off thanks to Mother Nature.

The Yankees' game on Tuesday night vs. the Cubs has been postponed due to weather. It's been rescheduled as part of a day-night, separate admission doubleheader on Wednesday. The pregame ceremonies honoring Nelson Mandela and Jackie Robinson were also postponed until Wednesday.

The game originally scheduled for Tuesday night will now be played at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

The Yankees announced that fans holding paid tickets for Tuesday's postponed game could use them for the rescheduled game or exchange them for any regular season game at Yankee Stadium subject to availability.