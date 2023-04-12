Yankees make it four straight series wins to open the season

CLEVELAND – Oswaldo Cabrera and Franchy Cordero saved the day from being completely about the umpires and the Yankees’ first series loss of the season.

That was avoided when Cabrera roped a two-out RBI single in the ninth off the top of the wall in right against Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, lifting the Yankees to a 4-3 victory in front of 23,164 at Progressive Field.

The Yankees (8-4) finished this six-game trip, which began with a series victory in Baltimore, 4-2. It gave the Bombers a series victory in each of their first four series of the season.

Cordero’s fourth homer of the trip, and second in two games here, came in the seventh inning and tied the score at 3-3.

Clase came in for the ninth and saw Giancarlo Stanton reached second with one out on a chopper to short that resulted in a throwing error by Amed Rosario. After Cordero struck out, Cabrera, the day’s starter at second base, hammered one off the top of the wall in right to give the Yankees the lead.

Clay Holmes hit Will Brennan with one out in the ninth and walked pinch hitter Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan with two outs to load the bases. Holmes recovered, striking out Rosario for his fourth save in four tries.

Still, the first inning made for a fascinating sidenote to the victory.

Kwan led off the bottom of the first against Clarke Schmidt, who was mostly ineffective for a third start in a row, with a single. It was a tailing ball to center that Aaron Hicks, who had a busy opening inning, came in hard on to attempt the catch.

Rosario followed with a flare of his own that Hicks, again charging hard, successfully got to with a sliding catch. Jose Ramirez doubled to left, putting runners at the corners and setting up one of the more bizarre sequences of the young season.

Josh Naylor then hit yet another looper to center that Hicks raced in on and caught, according to second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover, then doubled Ramirez off second, ostensibly ending the inning.

But replays clearly showed Hicks trapped the ball and Guardians manager Terry Francona challenged, though by all appearances he did so well after the requisite 15 seconds managers are given to make a challenge.

Boone argued for a couple of minutes before being ejected for the first time this season – he was ejected an American League-high nine times in 2022 – and he took several more cracks at the umpire crew before eventually leaving the field for good. Boone appeared to want to protest the game – he looked up toward the press box and in the air with his arm seemed to draw a “P” – but games can no longer be protested, a change to the rule book from several years back.

After a lengthy review, the call was overturned and Naylor was credited with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. After Schmidt struck out Andres Gimenez, Josh Bell smoked an RBI single to right to make it 2-0.

Rosario made it 3-0 in the third, leading off the inning with a home run to right-center.

The odd events of the afternoon continued in the fifth. Cabrera and Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled back-to-back with one out and Kyle Higashioka rocketed one off the wall in center. That brought in Cabrera and the relay throw from Gimenez, the second baseman, clocked Vanover, the second base umpire who was positioned on the infield grass, in the side of the head. The ball skittered away, allowing Kiner-Falefa to come in to make it 3-2. Vanover, in his 30th season as a big-league umpire, was forced to leave the game under concussion protocol.

Ron Marinaccio took over for Schmidt in the fifth and allowed two walks – Kwan leading off the inning and Ramirez with one out. But the righthander struck out Naylor and Gimenez to end the inning.

Righty Trevor Stephan, a third-round pick of the Yankees in 2017, started the seventh and was greeted by a 439-foot homer from Cordero.