Aaron Judge will not be holding court at first base

TAMPA, Fla. — Nothing to see here, folks, when it comes to Aaron Judge and first base.

Though social media was abuzz with video and pictures of the reigning American League MVP doing some work at first base Tuesday at the club’s minor-league complex, the Yankees have no plans to use the outfielder in any way there.

Judge, in fact, the past few years has regularly taken grounders at first during his offseason workouts at the club’s minor-league complex, workouts that typically begin in early to mid-January.

“I know that story had some legs but much ado about nothing,” Aaron Boone said Wednesday during his spring training kickoff news conference at Steinbrenner Field.

Judge, signed to a nine-year, $360 million free-agent contract in December, is coming off a 2022 in which he hit an AL-record 62 homers while also hitting .311 with an MLB-leading 131 RBIs, .425 on-base percentage and 1.111 OPS.

“I don’t expect you to see him out there this year,” Boone said with a smile, referring to Judge playing first. “Maybe five years from now it’s something we’re talking about.”

King all set

Righthander Michael King, one of baseball's top relievers before being lost for the season in late July with a right elbow fracture that required surgery, said Wednesday he was “100%” coming into the spring and doesn’t see any reason he won’t be ready for Opening Day.

“Velo’s back up there, movement, everything looks normal,” said King, who began throwing bullpens roughly six weeks ago and just started facing hitters during live BP. “I feel like the timing in my mechanics is a little bit off so I want to get on the mound as much as I can. They’re pulling me back a little bit just to make sure I’m within my realm of workload to not overdoing it.”

Though King, 27, still has hopes of being a starter in his career that isn’t likely to materialize this season. Boone said he sees King, who had a 2.29 ERA in 34 outings with 66 strikeouts in 51 innings at the time of the elbow fracture, as a bullpen fixture for 2023; it’s just a matter of determining if that means multiple innings or strictly as a high-leverage, one-inning reliever.

“I think there wasn’t a more valuable guy in the sport before he got hurt last year,” Boone said.

“Really encouraged where he’s at physically in his return, but I think . . . how we best use him and how he fits into the bullpen will be something we’ll have a lot of talk and debate about.”

LeMahieu appears in the clear

DJ LeMahieu, hampered much of 2022 with a right toe injury that did not require offseason surgery, has been a regular at the minor-league complex since January and by all accounts is healthy.

“He’s been down here for a while. He looks really good, he’s moving really well,” Boone said. “I know he’s excited about it and we are as well. It’s [the toe] obviously something we have to always pay attention to with him and be mindful of, but pretty encouraged where he’s at right now.”