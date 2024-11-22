The day after winning his second American League MVP award in unanimous fashion, Aaron Judge revealed that he’s already been hard at work trying to get the Yankees back to the World Series through multiple conversations with owner Hal Steinbrenner — and yes, the return of Juan Soto was at the top of their agenda.

“We discussed a lot of things, from Juan to other guys that are out there that I think could definitely help this team,” Judge said Friday about his recent Tampa sitdown with Steinbrenner. “I just gave my input on a couple things."

Unlike Steinbrenner, who led the Yankees’ front-office contingent that met with Soto last Monday on the West Coast, Judge said he hasn’t spoken to his former teammate and fellow MVP finalist since the season ended, choosing to give the prized free agent some space in making his decision.

But Judge sounded confident that Soto fully understands how much he’s wanted back in the Bronx — “He knows how we feel about him,” Judge said — and said there’s no clubhouse rivalry when it comes to record-breaking contracts.

Judge became the highest-paid player in franchise history two years ago when he returned on a nine-year, $360 million deal, which also represented MLB's biggest annual salary at the time. Soto, 26, is gunning for almost twice that total, with the possibility of reaching $700 million on a 15-year contract. But those numbers don’t faze Judge, who had the best season of his career, including a first trip to the World Series, with Soto hitting above him in the No. 2 spot.

“Honestly, it ain’t my money,” Judge said Friday on a conference call with reporters. “I really don’t care as long as we get the best players. That’s never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most. Whatever we can do to get the best players, I’ll take it. That’s what it kind of comes down to.”

Judge used the example of Giancarlo Stanton, who came to the Yankees with his own $325 million deal but was concerned only about being surrounded with more talent upon his arrival in the Bronx. It’s viewed differently with Judge, of course, being a homegrown Yankee and the team’s captain.

But after the frustrating five-game loss to the Dodgers in the World Series, Judge realizes the need to reload for another late October run, and there’s no better weapon on the market than Soto. He saw it firsthand from February on, and it was no coincidence that Judge was virtually unstoppable for six months (58 homers, 144 RBIs, 1.159 OPS) when teamed up with Soto.

“You look at the Dodgers' lineup, where you have the first three guys are MVPs, so you’re going through three tough at-bats back-to-back-to-back there,” Judge said. “I get to see a lot of pitches, he’s going to be a tough at-bat in front of me, he’s going to wear down the pitcher right there in the first inning, within the first 15 pitches or so. I think that was a big impact . . . If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I would love that.”

The Yankees are trying their best to secure one Soto in the weeks ahead, and Judge describing his own close relationship with the owner brought to mind part of the sales pitch that Steinbrenner mentioned earlier in the week at the owners' meetings in Manhattan. As much as Steinbrenner’s recruitment of Soto involved the Yankees’ long-term commitment to winning, the free-agent slugger also was interested in establishing more of a personal connection with the Yankees’ owner.

“We didn’t get to know each other that well [last season],” Steinbrenner said Wednesday. “I was told that he is someone that when he’s in the clubhouse, he’s in a zone like no other. And with players like that, I just don’t like interrupting that process . . . But we did talk about that in California. And should he be back next year, I made it clear that the kind of relationship I would like is the [one] I have with Gerrit [Cole] and Aaron Judge. So that message was conveyed.”

Judge further emphasized Friday the importance of the bond he’s developed with Steinbrenner, perhaps suggesting that Soto could join that circle of trust. Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, said from the outset that such a relationship — with any of the owners pursuing him — would be pivotal in the negotiations.

Judge said Friday that he and Steinbrenner speak regularly in the clubhouse during the season, and the dialogue continues when it comes time to making upgrades for the upcoming year. The two already have had their Tampa summit to discuss potential moves this offseason.

“Just having that relationship to where I can communicate with him about what I’m seeing, what I’m feeling, what I see with our guys and the other guys we play against,” Judge said. “I love it. I think it’s a cool part to where the more communication you have, from top to bottom, it makes everybody better.”

It’s hard to imagine Judge being any better than he was in being named MVP for the second time in three years. Re-signing Soto, however, definitely would give him the best chance to do so.