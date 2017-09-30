Aaron Judge’s 52nd breaks Stadium HR record

With all the records he’s breaking, Aaron Judge can bring the fanfare without any cajoling from the scoreboard.

Days after hitting his 50th home run, setting the rookie single-season record, Judge obliterated yet another benchmark. With his 52nd homer Saturday – a blast that might’ve pierced part of the earth’s atmosphere before landing near the far wall in left field, on the concourse – Judge surpassed Babe Ruth for sole ownership of the Yankees’ single-season record for home runs at home. Ruth hit 32 homers at home in 1921, when the Yankees played at the Polo Grounds.

Judge hit Marcus Stroman’s third pitch of the inning, a 93-mph fastball, for the dinger. Statcast measured the home run at 484 feet, making it the fourth-longest home run of 2017.