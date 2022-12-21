Introducing the new captain of the Yankees, Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge was named the captain of the New York Yankees on Wednesday as the team re-introduced their outfielder after he signed a nine-year deal worth $360 million.

The deal figures to keep Judge, 30, in pinstripes for the entirety of his career.

Judge, who set the American League with 62 home runs this past season, becomes the 16th captain in Yankees history.

“This is an incredible honor I don’t take lightly,” Judge said at a news conference at Yankee Stadium, with Derek Jeter, the last Yankees captain, sitting a couple seats away.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner said during the news conference that it became difficult over the last month to imagine a scenario with the Yankees being without Judge.

“He's a great Yankee on the field, off the field," Steinbrenner said. "Leadership off the charts."