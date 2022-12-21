Introducing the new captain of the Yankees, Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge was named the captain of the New York Yankees on Wednesday as the team re-introduced their outfielder after he signed a nine-year deal worth $360 million.
The deal figures to keep Judge, 30, in pinstripes for the entirety of his career.
Judge, who set the American League with 62 home runs this past season, becomes the 16th captain in Yankees history.
“This is an incredible honor I don’t take lightly,” Judge said at a news conference at Yankee Stadium, with Derek Jeter, the last Yankees captain, sitting a couple seats away.
Owner Hal Steinbrenner said during the news conference that it became difficult over the last month to imagine a scenario with the Yankees being without Judge.
“He's a great Yankee on the field, off the field," Steinbrenner said. "Leadership off the charts."
Past Yankees captains
1. Clark Griffith: 1903-05
2. Norman “Kid” Elberfeld: 1906-08
3. Willie Keeler: 1909
4. Hal Chase: 1910-11
5. Frank Chance: start 1913 - midseason
6. Rollie Zeider: midseason 1913 - end of season
7. Roger Peckinpaugh: 1914-21
8. Babe Ruth: 3/13/1922-5/25/1922*
9. Lou Gehrig: 4/12/1935-1939
10. Thurman Munson: 4/17/1976-8/2/1979
11. Graig Nettles: 1/29/1982-3/30/1984
12. Willie Randolph: 3/4/1986-10/2/1988
13. Ron Guidry: 3/4/1986-7/12/1989
14. Don Mattingly: 2/28/1991-1995
15. Derek Jeter: 6/3/2003-2014
16. Aaron Judge: 12/21/2022-present