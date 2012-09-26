Alex Rodriguez hopes left foot heals quickly

MINNEAPOLIS -- Alex Rodriguez hopes not to be out long.

The third baseman fouled a ball off the top of his left foot in his final at-bat Tuesday night and immediately dropped to the ground in pain.

He stayed in and completed the at-bat, grounding to short, but after the game walked around with the foot packed in ice, and Joe Girardi decided almost immediately to sit A-Rod Wednesday.

"It stiffened up a little bit after the game," Rodriguez said Wednesday morning before visiting with trainer Steve Donohue for treatment.

"Hopefully the swelling goes way down."

No tests, as of Wednesday, were scheduled.

After Wednesday's game, A-Rod said, "hopefully," when asked if he could play Thursday.

Girardi said even had A-Rod, in a 3-for-16 skid, not gotten hurt, he would not have played in the field Wednesday.

"He had played eight days in a row, a 14-inning game [Saturday]," Girardi said. "He could probably use a day anyway."

Oops

CC Sabathia ran into trouble in the fifth, though not all of it of his making.

With runners on first and second and one out, Pedro Florimon bounced one to Eric Chavez at third, a potential double-play ball. But Chavez, thinking there were two outs, stepped on third and started walking off the field.

"I thanked their third- base coach [Steve Liddle]," Chavez smiled. "I told him, 'I'm glad you said something to me because I would have made it all the way to the dugout.' "

Sabathia got Denard Span to ground out to end the inning.