Yankees schedule of Amazon Prime Video games for 2023

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo in Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 18, 2022. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

Amazon Prime Video’s schedule of Yankees games this season will feature 12 Wednesdays among its slate of 20 broadcasts, a change from last season, when 19 of 21 Prime Video games were scheduled for Friday nights. The schedule was released on Tuesday morning.

The live streams require a Prime Video membership. The first game is next Tuesday, when the Yankees host the Phillies.

Prime Video’s Yankees games feature the YES Network’s regular coverage team, headed by play-by-play man Michael Kay. Last season was the first for the Yankees on Prime Video, which replaced what used to be a package of 20 or so over-the-air broadcasts on WPIX-TV. Amazon is a part owner of the YES Network.

Yankees on Amazon Prime Video schedule for 2023

Tuesday, April 4 vs. Philadelphia Phillies - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 vs. Cleveland Guardians - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays - 7 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 24 vs. Baltimore Orioles - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 vs. Seattle Mariners - 7 p.m.

Friday, June 30 vs. St. Louis Cardinals - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5 vs. Baltimore Orioles - 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 vs. Chicago Cubs - 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 vs. Los Angeles Angels - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2 vs. Tampa Bay Rays - 7 p.m.

Friday, August 4 vs. Houston Astros - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Atlanta - 7 p.m.

Friday, August 18 vs. Boston Red Sox - 7 p.m.7 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 vs. Boston Red Sox - 1:30 p.m

Friday, September 1 vs. Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Monday, September 11 vs. Boston Red Sox - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13 vs. Boston Red Sox - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27 vs. Toronto Blue Jays - 7:00pm

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

