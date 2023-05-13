Anthony Rizzo's second homer of game gives Yankees victory over Rays

It was a marketing person — and Yankees fan’s — dream come true.

Anthony Rizzo hit two home runs on Friday night on the same night a “Star Wars”-themed Anthony Rizzo bobblehead was given out at Yankee Stadium.

The second home run was a dramatic and majestic go-ahead two-run shot to right in the bottom of the eighth that powered the Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Rays before a sellout crowd of 46,130 at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees had fallen behind 5-4 in the top of the eighth on Josh Lowe’s three-run home run off Michael King.

That seemingly crushing moment for the home team came after the Yankees had snapped a 2-2 tie in a two-run seventh.

But Rizzo showed the force was still with the Yankees when he hit the first pitch thrown by reliever Jason Adam 398 feet to rightfield to give the Yankees the lead for good. Rizzo’s eighth home run drove in Aaron Judge, who had walked with one out.

Wandy Peralta struck out the first two batters in the ninth before allowing a single by Isaac Paredes. With the lefty-swinging Lowe due up, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash sent up pinch hitter Manuel Margot. Peralta got Margot on a comebacker for his first save.

The Yankees (22-18) moved to within eight games of AL East-leading Tampa Bay (30-10). The Rays have beaten the Yankees in three of five meetings.

With the score tied at 2 in the seventh, the Yankees took the lead on an RBI single by Anthony Volpe, who had hit a solo homer in the fifth. Oswaldo Cabrera had another RBI single two batters later to make it 4-2, but the inning ended when Cabrera was thrown out trying to take second on the play.

King already had pitched a scoreless inning when he took the mound for the eighth. But Harold Ramirez and Paredes singled and Lowe smashed a three-run homer to leftfield to give Tampa Bay a 5-4 lead.

Gerrit Cole allowed two runs, both on solo homers, in five innings. His outing was shorter than his usual standard because he needed 55 pitches to get through the first two innings.

Randy Arozarena gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead three batters into the game with a 422-foot homer into the second deck in left.

Rizzo tied the score in the bottom of the first with his seventh home run, a shot to right off opener Trevor Kelley. He homered on the same night that an Anthony Rizzo "The Mandalorian” bobblehead was given out in honor of the “Star Wars” movie and now television franchise.

Jose Siri hit a two-out homer off Cole in the second to give the Rays a 2-1 lead. Siri hit the first homer off Cole this season when he went deep in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field last Sunday. Cole went on to blow a 6-0 lead, with the Rays tying the score in the sixth on Christian Bethancourt’s three-run homer. Tampa Bay eventually took an 8-7, 10-inning victory.

Cole gave up an American League-high 33 home runs in 2022. After going 51 innings without giving one up in 2023, he allowed four home runs in parts of four innings to Tampa Bay over two games.

But the Yankees’ ace settled in, needing only 40 pitches to get through the fifth. Overall, Cole allowed five hits, walked two and struck out four.

Volpe smacked a homer to right-center in the fifth to tie the score at 2. It was the rookie’s fifth home run.