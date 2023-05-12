Yankees move shortstop Anthony Volpe out of leadoff spot

Anthony Volpe’s reign as the Yankees’ leadoff hitter may have come to an end.

Volpe was in the seventh spot in the order on Friday as the Yankees hosted the Rays. It’s the first time the rookie shortstop, who moved into the No. 1 spot seemingly for good on April 16, has started a game anywhere other than first or ninth.

Volpe, who went into Friday batting .199 with a .292 on-base percentage, hit ninth in his first 10 games and then first in 25 of his next 27. Manager Aaron Boone said that Volpe, who hit his first grand slam on Wednesday, might be heading back up -- or down -- in future lineups.

“Just with getting some more guys back in the mix, it’s something I considered,” Boone said. “I think the at-bat quality has remained there with Anthony. (He) could end up back there or as we get more guys back (he) could end up at the bottom again.”

Gleyber Torres led off on Friday.

Trainer’s room

Luis Severino (lat strain) will make his second rehab start on Tuesday for Double-A Somerset.

Aaron Hicks (sore hip) continued to avoid the injured list. Boone said Hicks is “feeling pretty good,” but added he didn’t know if he felt good enough to be available off the bench on Friday.

Rasmussen injured

Tampa Bay righthander Drew Rasmussen, who shut out the Yankees on two singles in seven innings on Thursday, was placed on the 60-day injured list on Friday with a flexor strain in his forearm.

That injury is often a precursor to Tommy John surgery. But the Rays are planning to shut down Rasmussen for two months in hopes he can avoid surgery and come back in August.

Rasmussen has been a Yankee-killer: In four outings (three starts), he has not allowed a run in 21 innings.