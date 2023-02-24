Yankees battles for shortstop, leftfield begin Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. – There are few truly open competitions in this Yankees camp, but the battles for those positions officially begin Saturday afternoon.

That’s when the Yankees open their Grapefruit League season against the Phillies in Clearwater, and the focal points will be those openings in leftfield and at shortstop.

Oswaldo Cabrera, who rose through the ranks of the organization as a standout infielder before making seamless transition to the outfield when he was promoted to the Majors last August, will start in left Saturday.

Spoiler alert: Aaron Hicks, likely to start Sunday in the Yankees’ split-squad game at Steinbrenner Field against Atlanta (the other game is in Dunedin against the Blue Jays), remains the favorite to be the starter in left.

The Yankees tried to trade the switch-hitting outfielder, who has three years and just over $30 million left on the seven-year, $70-million extension he signed in 2019, over the winter and thus far have not been successful. Hicks arrived in camp motivated to put a miserable 2022 behind him and the veteran, if he’s not dealt, will be given every opportunity to do so this spring.

Additionally, the Yankees see Cabrera as one of their most versatile – and potentially valuable – pieces in 2023 and aren’t keen on locking the 23-year-old into one position unless they absolutely have to.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, meanwhile, gets a chance to make the first impression in the most wide-open of the competitions – the starting job at short. The 27-year-old, who had an up-and-down season at the plate and in the field, came into the spring in many ways as the underdog in the competition as organizationally the Yankees would like to see one of their top shortstop prospects – Anthony Volpe or Oswald Cabrera – go out and win the job outright. Cabrera will see some time at the position as well but, as previously stated, the Yankees like his versatility (Cabrera, for instance, still start Sunday against Atlanta at third).

Still, regardless of organizational preference, neither the 21-year-old Volpe, the club’s first-round draft pick in 2019, nor the 22-year-old Peraza, considered by both Yankees scouts and rival scouts the more natural shortstop of the two, will be handed the position.

It will have to be won and Aaron Boone said a variety of elements will go into determining a winner. And though spring training results are largely irrelevant and almost always mean next to nothing in predicting how a given player’s regular season will pan out, one of the elements by necessity will be those results.

“It’s part of it, but it’s certainly not even close to a lot of it,” Boone said. “But you see a guy perform well, that matters.”

How much, however, can vary because of the vagaries of the spring games.

“In spring training you’re going to find yourself in different circumstances where you’re facing maybe a veteran guy that’s getting his work in, maybe you’re facing a guy that’s maybe a little further ahead in being ready for the season,” Boone said. “Maybe (it’s) who you’re facing on a given day, when you’re coming into the game. It’s (results) something and it matters, but it’s just part of it.”

Boone’s overall message to those competing for jobs, and has been for years, is not to get carried away with who starts the season on the roster.

“The point I always like to make is we always focus on Opening Day, understandably as it’s a big day, but it’s a long, long year of things playing out, things unfolding, performance continuing to matter,” Boone said. “So Opening Day may not be the same as what April 15 looks like. Trying to remind the team as a whole, but also certain individuals, we’re always playing the long game here.”