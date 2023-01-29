Aaron Judge headlines NY writers' baseball dinner in midtown

At this rate, Aaron Judge might have to use some of that $360 million to build a new wing for all these awards.

Fresh off hitting an AL-record 62 home runs, inking a 9-year mega-contract with the Yankees and, oh yeah, earning AL MVP honors, Judge Saturday headlined the New York chapter’s 98th annual Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner, which was held in midtown after a two-year COVID hiatus.

In addition to being presented with his MVP trophy, Judge took home the Joe DiMaggio “Toast of the Town” award for the player that most captured the city’s attention, and Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York player of the year accolades.

Heavy local award presence

Winners were also presented with their Cy Youngs, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards – making for a heavy local presence, thanks to Justin Verlander, who collected his AL Cy Young, and Buck Showalter, the NL manager of the year.

Local chapter honorees included Anthony Rizzo, who took home the Joan Payson/Shannon Forde Community Service award thanks to his work with the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, which raises money for cancer research. The former Roberto Clemente award-winner was diagnosed with limited state classical Hodgkin lymphoma in 2008 and lost his grandmother to breast cancer shortly after going into remission.

Diaz wins 'Good Guy' award

Mets closer Edwin Diaz was recognized with the Ben Epstein/Dan Castellano “Good Guy” award, given to a player for their courteousness with the media – a nod to how Diaz never shied away from interviews, even in seasons when he struggled.

The Astros’ Jeremy Pena won Babe Ruth postseason MVP after the rookie slashed .345/.367/.638 en route to a championship. The Cardinals Albert Pujols, meanwhile, earned the William Slocum/Jack Lang Long & Meritorious Service award.

The Arthur and Milton Richman “You Gotta Have Heart” award was given to the New York Post’s Mike Vaccaro and Mets broadcaster Howie Rose, both of whom persevered through significant health issues.

Other honorees included MLB statistician Sarah Langs with the Casey Stengel “You Could Look it Up” award. Langs, 29, who recently disclosed that she has ALS, was feted for her significant contributions to baseball research. The SNY trio of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling received the Willie, Mickey and the Duke award, presented to a group linked in baseball history.