Bobby Valentine rung up during Bosox's rally in 10th

The Red Sox were able to stay composed despite blowing a 2-0 lead and having their manager tossed in extra innings.

Pedro Ciriaco produced his second game-winning hit in as many days with a bloop single to shallow rightfield after some controversy in the 10th as Boston staved off a Yankees comeback and won, 3-2, in 10 innings Sunday night at the Stadium.

Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine was ejected for the third time this season and 40th time in his career when he argued that Will Middlebrooks was hit by a pitch in the 10th when he squared to bunt with a man on first and none out. Plate umpire Brian O'Nora ruled that the pitch from David Robertson hit Middlebrooks' bat.

"They said it hit the bat. [O'Nora said he] heard it," Valentine said. "That's what I took exception with. No one saw anything; he just heard it."

Josh Beckett was tossed by third-base umpire Tom Hallion for arguing from the dugout.

Valentine said Middlebrooks, who was not immediately available after the game, had a mark on his hand.

"It was pretty red," Valentine said. "It wasn't a bee sting."

On the next pitch, Middlebrooks singled through the left side, moving Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who had walked, to second base. Ryan Sweeney's forceout moved Saltalamacchia to third, setting up Ciriaco's single.

"They were playing infield in," said Ciriaco, who got the go-ahead triple in the ninth in Boston's 8-6 win Saturday. "I just see something, high pitch, something I can drive.

"It's part of the game," Ciriaco said of the late-game high-pressure situations. "Everyone on the team wants to do good and I feel confidence and I try to do my job."

Felix Doubront had one of the better starts of his short career end with a no-decision. The 24-year-old was nearly untouchable through the first six innings, keeping the Yankees scoreless with just two hits (both by Nick Swisher), although he issued five walks.

"He had great stuff and he gets tougher with men on base, I think,'' Valentine said of Doubront. "I'm getting used to it. I've seen him since April. I think he's made of the right stuff.''

In the seventh, Russell Martin hit a leadoff home run to rightfield to make it 2-1. Eventual winning pitcher Alfredo Aceves allowed a two-out RBI single by Martin in the eighth to tie it at 2-2.