Yankees claim outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers

The Yankees on Thursday claimed outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from the Reds.

Thompson, a 25-year-old righthanded hitter, hit .170 in 37 games with Texas last season. His career numbers are a .242 batting average with one home run and a .591 OPS in 92 games with the Rangers. He has appeared in all three outfield spots.

Thompson was a first-round pick (26th overall) by Texas in 2017. This is the third time he has been claimed off waivers since August.