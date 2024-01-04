SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees claim outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers

Bubba Thompson #65 of the Texas Rangers bats during the...

Bubba Thompson #65 of the Texas Rangers bats during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 06, 2022 in Houston. Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

The Yankees on Thursday claimed outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from the Reds.

Thompson, a 25-year-old righthanded hitter, hit .170 in 37 games with Texas last season. His career numbers are a .242 batting average with one home run and a .591 OPS in 92 games with the Rangers. He has appeared in all three outfield spots.

Thompson was a first-round pick (26th overall) by Texas in 2017. This is the third time he has been claimed off waivers since August.

