Source: Yankees sign Carlos Carrasco

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco during a 2024 spring training game.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco during a 2024 spring training game. Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

By Newsday Staff

The Yankees have signed veteran righthander Carlos Carrasco to a minor-league deal, a source confirmed.

Carrasco, 37, made 21 starts for the Cleveland Guardians last season, going 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA.

He spent three seasons with the Mets prior to his return to Cleveland. Carrasco was 19-20 with a 5.21 ERA for the Mets from 2021-23. Carrasco, however had a strong 2022 season, going 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts.

Carrasco has a career record of 110-103 with a 4.14 ERA in 324 games, including 277 starts.

Earlier this offseason, the Yankees signed lefthander Max Fried in free agency, adding to an already strong rotation with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman.

