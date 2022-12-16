SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees adding Carlos Rodon on six-year deal, reports say

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts after striking out...

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By Newsday.com

Carlos Rodon reportedly is joining the Yankees.

The free agent pitcher is heading to the Bronx on a six-year, $162 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Rodon was a key target for the Yankees, a team already boasting a rotation with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino. In 2021, Rodon made a career-high 31 starts in his lone season playing for the San Francisco Giants, posting a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts and a 14-8 record. 

