Yankees adding Carlos Rodon on six-year deal, reports say

Carlos Rodon reportedly is joining the Yankees.

The free agent pitcher is heading to the Bronx on a six-year, $162 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Rodon was a key target for the Yankees, a team already boasting a rotation with Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino. In 2021, Rodon made a career-high 31 starts in his lone season playing for the San Francisco Giants, posting a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts and a 14-8 record.

Check back for more on this developing story.