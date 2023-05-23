Yankees lefthander Carlos Rodon's first cortisone shot worked, won't need a second on back injury

Carlos Rodon’s back is better.

The Yankees’ $162-million lefthander, who played catch from 120 feet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, reported progress with the back ailment that stunted his recovery from the forearm strain he suffered in spring training.

Rodon said the cortisone shot he received in his back more than two weeks ago worked. Manager Aaron Boone said it worked so well, in fact, that Rodon didn’t need a planned second round.

But neither would say when they expected Rodon to throw his first pitch in a regular-season game as a Yankee.

“It's hard to put a date on anything," Rodon said. "I want to be back as soon as I can, anyway I can help. I want to be pitching."

Said Boone: "It sounds like he got the relief he needed and [the shot] worked and he doesn’t need to have the second round. But now it's the process of getting him out there. Hopefully by week's end we're talking about a bullpen [session] and then onward and upward."

Generally, it takes a starting pitcher about six weeks to build up to major-league ready once he gets on a mound.

Trainer’s room

Reliever Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) said “I feel ready,” but the Yankees want him to have one or possibly two more minor-league rehab outings before he is activated . . . Of the three Yankees regulars with hamstring strains, Josh Donaldson appears to be the closest to returning. Donaldson could begin a rehab assignment at the end of the week. Boone said he still considers Donaldson an everyday player . . . Giancarlo Stanton is “feeling really good,” Boone said, and took batting practice with Donaldson. Boone said Stanton may need to undergo more medical tests before he is cleared for a rehab assignment . . . Jose Trevino has started running.