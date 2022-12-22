Carlos Rodon calls being a Yankee 'something special'

The Yankees’ second news conference in as many days featured their new lefthanded pitcher, Carlos Rodon.

Rodon’s introduction Thursday followed Wednesday's re-introduction of new captain Aaron Judge, who had one of the best – if not the best – walk year in baseball history.

Judge parlayed his AL home run-record setting season into a nine-year, $360-million contract.

Rodon, 30, has a history of elbow and shoulder injuries and only two years ago was non-tendered by the Chicago White Sox (non-tendered is a nice way of saying “released”).

He was a free agent and there was no bidding war. Rodon, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, re-signed with Chicago for a mere $3 million.

He used it as fuel and went out and had not one, but two superb walk years.

Rodon’s two best seasons by far were 2021, when he went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 outings for Chicago, and 2022, when he went 14-8, 2.88 in 31 starts after signing with San Francisco.

Before 2021, his career record was 29-33. Rodon had Tommy John surgery in 2019.

With starting pitching at such a premium, Rodon opted out of the second year of his Giants contract and became a free agent for the third straight offseason.

This time, teams were drooling. Rodon was able to score a six-year, $162-million deal with a no-trade clause from the Yankees.

Manager Aaron Boone said Rodon could be “another ace” along with Gerrit Cole.

“Just putting on these pinstripes is something special,” Rodon said as he slipped on a No. 55 Yankees jersey (until Thursday, No. 55 belonged to Domingo German, who is still on the roster). “A lot of legends have been through this organization. There’s a lot of history here.”

General manager Brian Cashman acknowledged lavishing that many years and this much money on Rodon is a risk. But it’s one he was willing to take in the hopes that Rodon’s best years are ahead of him.

And, Cashman said, Rodon could have gotten even more just based on how unhittable he was at times (including a no-hitter in 2021) over the last two seasons.

“It’s got risk, but I think it’s factored into the contract,” Cashman said. “Typically, pitchers that perform the way he has the last two years, you’re looking at probably even more [money].

“I can’t deny that he has a history of injuries prior to the last two seasons. Certainly, the hope is that he’s found his area of comfort in his professional career. I think Aaron [Boone] spoke to the journey you’re on where you try to navigate a 162-game season. There’s a lot of different areas from mechanics to in-between start routine as well as treatment levels. So, certainly, the hope and belief is that he’s found his sweet spot here in the last two years.”

Rodon’s sweet spot in the Yankees’ rotation will be No. 2, behind Cole and ahead of Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas.

Montas was Cashman’s big pitching get at the trade deadline last season and didn’t work out at all. Cashman said he tried to trade for Rodon, but the Giants decided to keep him and make an ill-fated run at the postseason.

Rodon has two games of postseason experience, with the White Sox in 2020 and 2021. He pitched poorly both times. He’d like another shot.

“That brief taste is . . . I’ve always wanted more,” he said. “So winning has been at the top of my list as a player and as we know, it’s the Yankee way.”

Also the Yankee way: no beards. So Rodon shaved his off. He said it’s the first time he’s been clean-shaven since he was 22.

Yankees fans only care how Rodon will perform on the mound, not how he looks in a photo spread. Rodon has an unusually short repertoire for a starter with just a crackling fastball and wipeout slider. He dabbles with a third pitch, but isn’t inclined to throw it too often.

Why would he? Rodon has figured it out. Just in time, the Yankees hope.

“When you’re pitching, you try not to complicate things,” he said. “It’s ‘keep it simple, stupid.’ If it gets outs, if they’re swinging and missing, why change something?”

Blake returns

Pitching coach Matt Blake had a spot on the dais, which was the first indication he has agreed to a contract to return in 2023. Blake said he recently signed a new three-year deal. The Yankees did not announce it.