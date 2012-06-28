CC Sabathia fought going on the DL

CC Sabathia fought the decision to go on the disabled list, which Brian Cashman expected.

And for that reason, the Yankees general manager's talk with the lefthander Wednesday morning was rather one-sided.

"He didn't want to go down [to the DL]," Cashman said. "I came in and it was a one-way conversation. I did all the talking. I know what he wants to do, but this what we're going to do. You have to protect players from themselves. He's a competitor, he wants to be out there. He feels he can pitch with it right now."

The "it" was the Grade 1 strain of Sabathia's left adductor (groin), something he first felt in the fourth inning of last Sunday's start against the Mets. Thinking it might just be general soreness, Sabathia threw his bullpen Wednesday, felt it again and informed the Yankees.

"It was probably the wrong decision to keep pushing it," Sabathia said, meaning continuing to pitch Sunday. He didn't feel he aggravated it by throwing the side session.

Sabathia said he's certain he will be out just two starts.

"I wanted to go out and pitch Friday but it's early in the season and I want to be healthy down the stretch," Sabathia said. "It's best to take the two weeks now."

The lefthander, who has pitched at least 230 innings each of the last five seasons, last landed on the DL in 2006 when he was with the Indians and suffered a right oblique strain.

A day after turning 38, Derek Jeter got the day off.

For just the second time this season, the shortstop was not somewhere in the starting lineup, at either short or DH.

Extra bases

After missing three straight games with a sore lower back, Russell Martin started and went 0-for-4. He had the defensive play of the game, holding on to the ball in the fifth inning when Casey Kotchman came in shoulder first on a play at the plate . . . The Yankees will recall Ryota Igarashi as the second roster move with Andy Pettitte and Sabathia going to the DL. The other is bringing up Adam Warren, slated to start tomorrow night against the White Sox.