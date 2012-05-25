Chad Curtis faces teen sex charges

Former major league outfielder Chad Curtis has been charged with sexual misconduct after two teenage girls accused him of touching them at a Michigan high school where he volunteered.

Curtis, 43, was arraigned Thursday at Barry County District Court on five counts of criminal sexual conduct and was freed after posting $25,000 in cash on a $250,000 bond, County Undersheriff Robert Baker said.

The charges are based on complaints from two teenage girls who are students at Lakewood High School, according to Barry County Prosecutor Tom Evans. He told WZZM-TV that he authorized the charges against Curtis.

Curtis was volunteering at the school in Woodland, about 50 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, and was in line to become the school's football coach before the accusations emerged.

David Dodge Sr., whose firm is representing Curtis, said he couldn't say much about the case except that Curtis "denies any criminal wrongdoing."

Between 1992 and 2001, Curtis played for the then-California Angels, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Yankees and Texas Rangers. He won two World Series rings with the Yankees.