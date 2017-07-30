Clint Frazier doesn’t want to be traded again

Yankees rookie outfielder Clint Frazier has heard people say he’s an “untouchable’’ as Monday’s 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

He’s not positive of that. “You know, anything can happen,’’ he said Saturday. “I got traded last year [from the Indians to the Yankees in the deal for reliever Andrew Miller]. I like it here. I want to stay here. I hope that I do. This is a special team that I want to build special memories with.’’

Some Yankee or Yankee prospect will have to be traded to acquire a starting pitcher, but Frazier’s name reportedly has not been connected to a potential deal for the A’s Sonny Gray.

“This is my first taste of the big leagues,’’ Frazier said, “and this is a team I want to play for. The way I’m looking at it, I’m playing for the Yankees right now. Other teams are watching and I’m not able to control what happens. I’m just trying to stay in the present moment and help this team stay in first place right now.’’

Todd Frazier plays it his way

Todd Frazier is old school when it comes to musical tastes. He has selected Frank Sinatra’s version of “Fly Me to the Moon’’ as his walk-up music when he bats.

Frazier grew up listening to Sinatra records in his grandparents’ house in New Jersey, but it was an acquired taste. “I used to not like him because when I was younger, in my teens, my grandparents used to play it in the house all the time,’’ he said. “I’m like, ‘C’mon, Gram, can’t we play something else?’ She said, ‘In my house, we’ll listen to my music.’ You get used to it after a while. You get to learn most of the words. You start to like it. That’s something I just fell in love with.’’

Hicks ready for rehab

Aaron Hicks, who has been out of the lineup since June 25 with an oblique strain, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Joe Girardi said it’s “possible’’ that Hicks will return to the Yankees on Aug. 11 when they start a series at home against the Red Sox . . . Didi Gregorius was shaken up in the ninth when he tried to apply a behind-the-back tag on Steven Souza Jr. Aroldis Chapman caught Souza taking off early from first and Chase Headley fired to Gregorius, who appeared to be hit in the left elbow or back as Souza knocked the ball loose. Gregorius, who was charged with an error as Souza went to third, stayed in the game. The Yankees did not have an update on him afterward.