Yankees announce Aaron Boone's coaching staff for 2024 MLB season

The Yankees formally announced Aaron Boone’s 2024 coaching staff on Wednesday, headed by bench coach Brad Ausmus, pitching coach Matt Blake and hitting coach James Rowson.

The rest of the staff features bullpen coach Mike Harkey, assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel, assistant hitting coaches Casey Dykes and Pat Roessler, third base and outfield coach Luis Rojas, first base and infield coach Travis Chapman and major league field coordinator and director of catching Tanner Swanson.

Ausmus, who managed the Angels in 2019 and the Tigers from 2014-17, will be in his first season as bench coach for the Yankees. This also is the first season in these roles with the Yankees for Rowson and Roessler, who worked with Juan Soto with the Nationals.

Blake returns for his fifth season as the Yankees' pitching coach.