David Aardsma temporarily shut down

David Aardsma's right arm put a momentary hold on a faster-than-expected recovery from Tommy John surgery. Or, as Brian Cashman said Friday afternoon: "His body basically said, 'No, no. Too fast.' "

And so the reliever, who had appeared in three rehab games for the GCL Yankees in Tampa and was expected to be called up July 19, according to Cashman, has been temporarily shut down. "He felt some pain in the medial area [of the elbow],'' he said. "It happens. So we're going to back off."

Aardsma, 30, had elbow ligament replacement surgery last July. Cashman said he still believes he will help this season. "I suspect we'll see him this year," he said. "But not on July 19."

And if not, Cashman said, the former Mariners closer will be ready for 2013. "I really signed him for next year," Cashman said. "Anything we got this year would have been gravy."

Martin about to return

Russell Martin, who sat out five of six games when his lower back flared up, entered Friday night's game in the ninth and expects to be back in the lineup Saturday. "I feel good, but I think they're being extra cautious," he said. "I think [Saturday's] going to be the day I'm back in there."

Hal: We'll overcomeHal Steinbrenner called it "a rough day." But he said the team will have to find a way to rise above the events of Wednesday, when CC Sabathia and Andy Pettitte went on the disabled list.

"Other teams have had injuries, too," Steinbrenner said Friday during an appearance on WFAN to celebrate the station's 25th anniversary. "We're just going to have to grind it out."

Much as they did after losing Mariano Rivera on May 3. "I just think they're gutsy," he said. "Losing Mo could have really had a negative psychological impact on us but we went right back out and started winning. It's a long season and there's going to be ups and downs. But they're going to grind it out."