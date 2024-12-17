Yankees make Fried's eight-year, $218M contract official

SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Max Fried looks on from the dugout on Sept. 29 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Credit: Icon Sportswire via AP/David J. Griffin

The Yankees on Tuesday announced the signing of lefthander Max Fried to an eight-year, $218-million contract. Fried will be introduced on Wednesday at noon in a Yankee Stadium news conference.

Fried, 30, is a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner. He went 11-10 last season with two complete games (one shutout) and a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts with Atlanta.

In 168 career games (151 starts) over eight seasons with Atlanta, Fried has gone 73-36 with six complete games (four shutouts) and a 3.07 ERA. He will slot in as the Yankees’ No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole.

The Yankees will hold a press conference for another one of their offseason imports, reliever Devin Williams, on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The Yankees acquired the former National League Rookie of the Year and two-time NL Reliever of the Year from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in exchange for lefthander Nestor Cortes, second base prospect Caleb Durbin and cash considerations.

