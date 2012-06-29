Andy Pettitte was fortunate in a way, doctor says

As ankle fractures go, Andy Pettitte's could have been worse.

Pettitte broke the lower part of his left fibula just above his ankle Wednesday when he took a one-hop shot off the bat of the Indians' Casey Kotchman.

Dr. James Gladstone, Co-Chief of Sports Medicine and Associate Professor of Orthopaedics at Mount Sinai Hospital, said Thursday that the more traditional way a person breaks an ankle bone -- a wrenching twist -- likely would have meant a longer recovery.

"This is probably better because it didn't involve the ripping of any soft tissue or ligaments," he said. "That's much more severe."

Pettitte officially was transferred to the 60-day disabled list yesterday. Gladstone said Pettitte's age -- 40, as opposed to 25 or 30 -- is "not significant" in presenting an obstacle to recovery.

The Yankees lost two lefties Wednesday, the first being CC Sabathia, who was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained adductor muscle. He first felt the injury during the fourth inning of Sunday night's start against the Mets at Citi Field.

"Two weeks is reasonable but never certain," Gladstone said. "[The] injury can be pesky and take longer to settle down. Because most of a pitcher's power comes through legs, you need to be sure it's calmed down before starting up again."

Sabathia did not tell the Yankees about the injury until after he tried to throw his bullpen session Tuesday. Neither Yankees general manager Brian Cashman nor Sabathia believed the injury was further irritated by the session, and Gladstone agreed.

"Probably did not aggravate it but clarified for him that it was a problem that was more than a twinge that could not be ignored," he said.

Righthander Adam Warren was called up from Triple-A Thursday and will make his major-league debut Friday night, starting in Sabathia's spot against the White Sox.

"Obviously, guys got hurt, and you can't be happy about that," said Warren, 24, who mostly impressed in 15 innings in spring training. "But it's an opportunity for me and I'm going to try and take advantage of it."

Warren will have a contingent of 12 family members, including his wife, in attendance. "It's hard to put into words how excited I am," he said.

Freddy Garcia, banished to the bullpen earlier this season, will start Monday against the Rays.