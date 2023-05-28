Domingo German to make first start since suspension Monday night

Domingo German still is not clear on exactly how much sticky stuff on his right hand is too much in MLB’s eyes. But he is clear on this: He cannot run afoul of that standard again.

“I’m a professional athlete,” the Yankees pitcher said through a translator before Sunday’s 10-7 victory over the Padres, marking the end of his 10-game suspension.

“My responsibility is to be here with the team and do whatever I need to do to stay with the team.”

That process will begin with a scheduled start against the Mariners in Seattle on Monday night, at which time both the umpires and the Yankees themselves will be closely monitoring the state of his pitching hand.

“It’s us being more vigilant and checking to make sure we are in a good spot,” manager Aaron Boone said.

German was ejected in the fourth inning of a game in Toronto on May 16 when he was deemed to have overstepped the fuzzy bounds of acceptable stickiness.

His subsequent suspension left the Yankees a man short on their active roster.

He called his absence “very hard.”

“I put the team in a tough spot when they needed me to be here,” he said.

German said he was told that if he is suspended again it will cost him 50 games, but in fact there is no set amount on the books for a second violation.

Regardless, everyone involved will be extra cautious henceforth.

The tricky thing about sticky things is that such matters are subjective, a reality German said is “uncomfortable.”

“As far as a direct explanation of how much to use or not, I haven’t gotten a better explanation from MLB or the umpires,” German said. “To me, I have to keep using it, understand how much to use and keep a balance.”

German said he will continue using “rock rosin” over the powered type, and that he hopes with the coming of warmer weather perspiration will help his grip.

“You have to do something different, because what I did before got me ejected from the game,” he said. “I’ll probably go back to previous years, where I used [rosin] way less.”

Notes & quotes: Padres LF Juan Soto was scratched from the starting lineup with back tightness, but he pinch hit in the ninth and grounded into a force out . . . Boone did not rule out Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) against the Dodgers this weekend, but next week’s homestand seems more probable. When he does return, he will DH for one to two weeks . . . C Jose Trevino (hamstring) was to accompany the team to Seattle and could be activated shortly. Boone said the Yankees will not carry three catchers.