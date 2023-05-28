Yankees score seven in third inning, then hold on to beat Padres

The Yankees saw themselves off to a week in Seattle and Los Angeles with a victory on Sunday, holding off the Padres, 10-7, to complete a 3-3 homestand.

The key was a seven-run third inning that chased San Diego starter Yu Darvish and allowed Yankees starter Gerrit Cole to improve to 6-0 after five consecutive no-decisions and six in his past seven starts.

The Yankees improved to 32-23, while the disappointing Padres are 24-29. Paid attendance of 47,295 was the highest this season at Yankee Stadium.

The biggest concern for the Yankees was an apparent injury to Anthony Rizzo in the sixth inning, although the Yankees later said he left the game only for precautionary reasons after hurting his neck.

On a perfect weather day in the Bronx – with a game time temperature of 76 – it took only two batters for Cole’s recent home run-allowing troubles to return.

Jake Cronenworth hit a juicy 2-and-2 pitch several rows into the seats in rightfield, his sixth home run this season.

It was the seventh home run Cole had allowed in his past five starts, after having allowed none in his first seven starts.

(Cole later allowed yet another home run, to Rougned Odor.)

The Yankees’ second hitter, Aaron Judge, responded with a majestic home run of his own, a towering shot off a 1-and-1 pitch from Darvish (3-4).

It finally came down in the bullpen in left-centerfield. It was Judge’s American League-best 15th homer of the season.

Judge then promptly took a home run away from the Padres, catching a shot from Odor leading off the second inning that looked like it would have fallen just over the rightfield wall otherwise.

The Padres scored two runs in the second anyway, the second thanks to some shoddy baseball.

Jose Azocar singled home Ha-Seong Kim – who had walked and stolen second base – but the throw from centerfielder Harrison Bader was far over the head of catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Cole did not back up the play, so Higashioka was left to try to throw out Azocar as he headed to third base.

But the ball was over the head of third baseman DJ LeMahieu, allowing Azocar to come all the way around with a two-run Little League home run to make it 3-1.

The Yankees scored seven runs in the third to take a 8-3 lead and chase Darvish.

Anthony Volpe, who had been slumping, singled home Higashioka. Then Aaron Judge singled home Volpe.

Then Rizzo singled home Gleyber Torres. Then Harrison Bader hit into a fielder’s choice to drive home Judge. Then Willie Calhoun doubled home Bader, and that was it for Darvish.

Then Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled home Calhoun against reliever Drew Carlton. Then Higashioka hit his second double of the inning to drive home Kiner-Falefa.

Despite all that, San Diego got a defensive gem in the inning when centerfielder Trent Grisham robbed LeMahieu of a three-run home run with a running catch of a ball that would have landed in the bullpen.

By the sixth inning, Yankees fans were confident enough to execute an extended, effective old-school Wave.

Later in the sixth, Rizzo appeared to hurt his right (glove) wrist on a successful pickoff of Fernando Tatis Jr. at first base. Tatis came in standing up and his lower right leg collided with Rizzo’s arm.

Rizzo immediately took off his glove, staggered away and went down on a knee in the infield dirt as medical staff attended to him. He then left the game.

Later, the Yankees said the problem was his neck, not his wrist. Rizzo slammed face-first into the hip of Tatis.

In the seventh, Odor hit a two-run homer to rightfield to get the Padres within 8-5. Make that eight home runs in his past five starts for Cole.

After allowing a hard single by Kim, Cole was yanked after going 6-plus. He allowed six runs, five earned, and four hits, struck out nine and walked three while throwing 100 pitches.

Jimmy Cordero allowed a double to Grisham upon relieving Cole. A fielder’s choice by Azocar plated Kim to make it 8-6.

Cordero then stopped the bleeding with consecutive strikeouts of Austin Nola and Tatis Jr., stranding a runner at second.

Ron Marinaccio came in for the Yankees in the eighth and held onto the two-run lead.

Bader made it 9-6 with a home run to leftfield in the bottom of the eighth. Then Higashioka singled home Kiner-Falefa from third and it was 10-6.

Juan Soto, a late scratch for the Padres because of back tightness, pinch hit against Clay Holmes in the ninth after the first two batters reached on walks. Soto hit into a force out.