Domingo German has solid spring training debut as he helps case to be Yankees' fifth starter

TAMPA, Fla. – It would be overly simplistic to say the Yankees’ fifth starter job is Domingo German’s to lose, but the righthander would need to have a fairly disastrous Grapefruit League season not to win it.

And German looked just fine in his spring training debut Wednesday, allowing one run and one hit with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings of a 4-2 victory over the Nationals at Steinbrenner Field (Greg Weissert allowed an inherited runner to score in the third after taking over for German).

“Thought there was life to his fastball, his velocity was there,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I was glad to see him come out and really step on it a little bit. Seemed like it was at 94 [mph] a lot. Thought the secondary [stuff] was there. Domingo always [has] the ability to spin it or take a little off in any count.”

German was mostly solid last season – a 3.61 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) – but battled right shoulder issues that cost him time. The 30-year-old said Wednesday he believes those troubles are behind him as he spent the winter strengthening the shoulder.

Clarke Schmidt is also in contention for the fifth starter spot but the righty is more likely to make the club as a bullpen piece, capable of providing multiple innings or spot-starting.

Looking left

Boone said he anticipates Aaron Judge getting “a few days” of work in leftfield in the coming days during workouts before likely starting a game there “sometime probably next week.” The Yankees are considering having Judge see some time in left in some games at the Stadium this season in order to allow Giancarlo Stanton, who wants to play more in the field, to be in the lineup and also play on defense in right. Judge has not played leftfield in the big leagues, though he did play the position his freshman year at Fresno State before spending much of his collegiate career in center.

Wells shelved

Catching prospect Austin Wells, sidelined for the last two weeks with what the club called a rib issue, underwent another MRI Tuesday that showed a fracture of his 12th rib. Boone said Wells, who finished last season with Double-A Somerset, will be down for at least 6-8 weeks.