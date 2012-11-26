Eli Whiteside, Yankees agree to deal

Catcher Eli Whiteside and the New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year contract worth $625,000 in the major leagues and $200,000 in the minors.

The 33-year-old, claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Nov. 5, was 1 for 11 in 12 games for the Giants this year. He hit .224 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 60 games at Triple-A Fresno.

Whiteside appeared in 56 games for San Francisco's World Series champions in 2010 and 82 last year. He was not on this past season's World Series roster as the Giants won their second title in three years.

As part of Monday's deal, which avoided salary arbitration, the Yankees guaranteed $200,000.

New York starter Russell Martin became a free agent and Chris Stewart was his backup this year, with Francisco Cervelli at Triple-A. Austin Romine was limited to 31 games in the minor leagues because of a back injury.