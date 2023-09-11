Yankees' Estevan Florial is back in the big leagues

BOSTON – The Yankees have finally decided to go with Flo.

The club called up former top prospect Estevan Florial from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday to replace the injured Jasson Dominguez on the roster before the opener of a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Florial, 25, made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster but was designed for assignment the next day.

As the Yankees have struggled to find offense and failed to identify a productive leftfielder all season, Florial had a monster year in Triple-A, batting .284 with 28 home runs, 79 RBIs, a .945 OPS and 25 stolen bases.

But the Yankees have resisted any urge to promote Florial, often citing the fact that he was no longer on the 40-man roster after he was DFA'd on April 1.

Florial went unclaimed by the other 29 teams, which is telling about how far his star has fallen since he was ranked as the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect by Baseball America in 2019.

In limited big-league opportunities over the past four seasons, Florial hit a combined .185 in 63 plate appearances with the Yankees. He struck out in 21 of those plate appearances, and a failure to make consistent contact has dogged Florial throughout his minor-league career.

Even in his impressive 2023, the lefthanded hitter has struck out 144 times in 482 plate appearances for Scranton.

Dominguez is out for at least the next 9-10 months after the Yankees revealed on Sunday that he will require surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Dominguez, 20, made quite an impression in his first eight big-league games, hitting .258 with four home runs and seven RBIs.