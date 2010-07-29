Farm report: Adam Warren

Many Yankees fans heard of righthander Adam Warren - the team's fourth-round draft pick in 2009 - for the first time when he was reported to be the player thrown into a potential Cliff Lee deal after the Mariners expressed concern about David Adams' ankle. (Seattle eventually traded Lee to Texas.) The 6-1, 200-pound Warren went 32-4 with a 3.42 ERA in his college career for North Carolina and, with rapidly increasing arm strength that helped his fastball reach the mid-90s, enjoyed an outstanding first season of pro ball last summer, going 4-2 with a 1.43 ERA in 12 starts for Class A Staten Island. He started this season with Class A Tampa and, after going 7-5 with a 2.22 ERA in 15 starts, earned a promotion to Double-A Trenton. All he's done there is win his first three starts with a 2.95 ERA and hold the opposition to a .221 average.