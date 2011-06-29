Five Yankees lead AL All-Star voting

Injured shortstop Derek Jeter, third baseman Alex Rodriguez, second baseman Robinson Cano, outfielder Curtis Granderson and catcher Russell Martin of the New York Yankees are leading their respected positions in the American League All-Star voting.

Boston first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and designated hitter David Ortiz are the other starters leading as the AL East has dominated the majority of the voting. Boston’s Jacoby Ellsbury has narrowed the gap on Josh Hamilton in fan voting for the final starting spot in the outfield.

Major League Baseball released the latest results Tuesday. The All-Star teams will be announced Sunday, except for a last reserve.

Hamilton is the only player outside the AL East who leads in the voting. The Texas slugger is about 120,000 ahead of Ellsbury, the Boston speedster.

Toronto outfielder Jose Bautista tops all major leaguers with more than 5.2 million votes. Balloting ends Thursday night.