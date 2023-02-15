Yankees' Frankie Montas to have shoulder surgery, may miss entire 2023 season

Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery next week and may miss the full 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday at spring training in Tampa, Fla.

Montas, who will turn 30 in March, will have an arthroscopic procedure on Feb. 21, Boone said. Based on how the surgery goes, Boone said the best-case scenario would be a return late in the season.

The Yankees acquired Montas at the trade deadline last year along with reliever Lou Trivino for lefties JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, righty Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman. Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA, 33 strikeouts and a 1.538 WHIP in eight starts with the team.