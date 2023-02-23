Frankie Montas has surgery, will start throwing program in 12 weeks

TAMPA, Fla. – The Yankees weren’t counting on Frankie Montas to be much of a contributor – if at all – in 2023 after concluding weeks ago the pitcher would need arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

Nothing has changed in that regard after Montas underwent surgery Tuesday.

“Didn’t have to touch the rotator cuff at all, cleaned up the labrum a little bit,” Aaron Boone said Wednesday of the procedure that was done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California. “Everything went according to plan.”

Although Boone said Montas will start a throwing program in 12 weeks, the club will proceed, as they already were, as if they won’t be seeing the pitcher at all this season. Should there be no setbacks in his rehab – and there often are after any shoulder procedure – Montas possibly could be a late-season addition.

“We’re Day 1 out of the surgery so we have a long way to go,” Boone said. “We’re hopeful at some point he can get back.”

Montas, the Yankees marquee trade deadline acquisition last season, may well go down as one of the biggest busts of long-time general manager Brian Cashman’s tenure. Montas arrived from Oakland with good numbers – a 3.13 ERA in 19 starts – but also arrived having missed time earlier in 2022 with a right shoulder injury.

The Yankees were certain those shoulder issues were behind Montas – some other clubs who had an interest in the righthander before the Aug. 2 deadline weren’t as sure. He went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts before he landed on the IL in mid-September with right shoulder inflammation.

Domingo German, the favorite, and Clarke Schmidt, who is trying to incorporate a cutter into his repertoire this spring – the early feedback has been promising – headline the group of pitchers competing for Montas’ spot in the rotation. With teams generally needing an average of 10-15 starters to get through a given season, both German and Schmidt – and others – are certain to get their chances.

Rortvedt’s run of bad luck continues

Catcher Ben Rortvedt, who missed most of last season first with an oblique injury suffered in spring training and then a meniscus cleanup in his left knee that took place in May, will miss at least the next month after undergoing a procedure Tuesday to address an aneurysm discovered near his left shoulder. Shortly after the Yankees acquired Rortvedt early last spring from the Twins in the Gary Sanchez/Gio Urshela deal that also brought aboard Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the 25-year-old suffered a Grade 1 oblique strain.

Watching the clock

Pitching coach Matt Blake said he hasn’t seen Yankees pitchers struggle – so far – with the pitch clock (30 seconds between batters, 15 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds with men on base) that will be a part of the game this season.

“I think they’re in a good rhythm right now. I think our guys feel pretty good overall,” Blake said. “Maybe some concern early about what that 15 seconds would feel like but just a few adjustments for some of the relievers … I think overall guys like the rhythm of it.”