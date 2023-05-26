Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton could begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Giancarlo Stanton may be in a rehab game as soon as Tuesday, Aaron Boone said, though there’s no current plan for Stanton to be activated by the Yankees’ west-coast road trip next week.

Stanton, who hasn’t played since April 16 due to a left hamstring strain, will do a full workout this weekend before potentially playing in a minor-league game Tuesday. Asked if he could potentially join the Yankees when they play in his native Los Angeles June 2, Boone indicated that it wasn’t likely.

“I know in the back of his mind he wants to play then," Boone said. “I think he wants to make sure he’s ready and smart about this and that’ll trump everything…As of right now, it’s like let’s get through this weekend and hopefully be in a position to start getting some live at-bats sometime next week.”

Injury updates

Carlos Rodon (forearm strain, back pain) still has no timeline for return, but threw a touch-and-feel — a flat-ground bullpen — Friday. He still needs to progress to a regular bullpen and live hitting, Boone said. “It feels like we’re moving in a good direction the last 10 days,” Boone added…Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain) was the DH for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday and will play again Sunday before the Yankees decide when to activate him. It’s possible he continues rehabbing Tuesday and Wednesday, or that the Yankees choose to bring him back on Tuesday, Boone said…Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) could rejoin the team against the Dodgers on June 2, Boone said. He threw two ups (bullpen with a rest in between to simulate an inning break) Thursday — a span of 20 pitches.

Hicks released

The Yankees officially released Aaron Hicks after designating him for assignment last week. Friday’s starter, Randy Vasquez, was recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre.

“I hope what doesn’t get lost is the couple of really good seasons that he had here,” Boone said. “He had some good postseason moments here and then some injuries impacted his time here and probably impacted his career.”