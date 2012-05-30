Girardi has Martin's back

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Joe Girardi doesn't foresee Russell Martin's batting average staying below .200 the rest of the season. But if the catcher does stick there, he's secure in the lineup.

"I'll live with it," Girardi said before Tuesday night's game. "We know that Russell's able to catch at a very high level back there . . . As a catcher, to me, the most important job is defense. And he's able to do that."

Martin had two hits Monday, including a tying two-run double in the seventh, and was 1-for-3 Tuesday night to raise his average to .190.

"I've been starting to feel pretty good at the plate," Martin said. "Obviously, the numbers aren't going to change overnight. But I feel like I'm hitting the ball better, taking better swings."

Extra bases

Girardi said Brett Gardner (strained right elbow), after a second straight day taking "dry" swings, likely would advance to hitting off a tee Wednesday. David Robertson (strained left oblique) made 50 throws and "felt good," Girardi said . . . The Yankees acquired RHP Ryota Igarashi, 33, who pitched for the Mets from 2010-2011, off waivers from the Blue Jays and assigned him to Scranton . . . Nick Swisher (1-for-4, RBI) and Curtis Granderson (0-for-5) were both in the lineup, showing no ill effects of their collision Monday . . . DH Russell Branyan, a non-roster invitee who missed most of spring training with a back injury, had a double and two walks for Class-A Tampa Tuesday night . . . David Aardsma is to throw batting practice Friday in Tampa.

Weaver on DL

The Angels put Jered Weaver on the 15-day disabled list with a lower-back injury. He left Monday's game after only 12 pitches.

With AP