Gleyber Torres signs one-year, $9.95 million deal with Yankees to avoid arbitration

Yankees’ Gleyber Torres during a team workout at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Yankees and second baseman Gleyber Torres didn’t have too much of a gap when they filed their arbitration salary numbers earlier this month, with Torres asking for $10.2 million and the team countering with $9.7 million.

The sides were able to come together on Saturday on a one-year, $9.95 million contract. The Yankees announced the signing on Sunday.

Torres, 26, hit .257 with 26 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .761 OPS in 2022. He will be eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

With Torres’ signing, the Yankees have reached agreement with all of their arbitration-eligible players.

