Granderson expected to start Thursday

The final piece to the Yankees' Opening Day puzzle was snapped into place Wednesday in Tampa, Fla.

Curtis Granderson went 2-for-5 with two doubles and played five innings in centerfield for Class A Tampa and was pronounced fit to join the Yankees in time for today's opener against the Tigers.

Granderson had been slowed by a strained oblique muscle. He was expected to fly to New York last night and should be in Thursday's lineup, general manager Brian Cashman said.

"I'm ready," Granderson told The Associated Press. "Everything was good today."

With Granderson's status improved, outfielder Chris Dickerson was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the Yankees finalized their 25-man roster. Luis Ayala was chosen as the final reliever over Steve Garrison. Ayala, 33, hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2009, but he had a strong spring. The former Met is replacing the injured Pedro Feliciano on the roster.

Gustavo Molina was added to the 40-man roster and will serve as backup catcher until Francisco Cervelli's broken foot heals. Pitchers Freddy Garcia and Bartolo Colon also were added to the 40-man roster.

Hughes moves up

Phil Hughes was given Andy Pettitte's old locker. But manager Joe Girardi squelched any notions of significance when he said he wasn't even aware of the reassignment.

Hughes said he found some of Pettitte's stuff -- books and photos -- in the locker. So what did he do with it?

"Threw it out," he said. "Just kidding."

Odd for Posada

Jorge Posada's streak of catching for the Yankees on Opening Day will end at 11 Thursday. He'll be the designated hitter.

"I'm still going to be going to scouting report [meetings] and stuff like that," he said. "I'm still going to be involved with the catchers."

The last Yankee to catch the opener other than Posada? Girardi in 1999.

"I'll watch most of the game," Posada said. "Hopefully, I don't get too involved with the game on TV and on the bench."

Burnett ailing

A.J. Burnett, slated to start on Saturday, is battling a head cold. Girardi said it was too early to say if he would have to be scratched.