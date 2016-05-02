It’s not going to get any easier for Yankees

BOSTON — The Yankees hope their recent April showers turn into May flowers. But the upcoming schedule is not in their favor.

If things don’t turn around, they could be crying “Mayday!” by the end of this month.

After leaving Fenway Park on Sunday night, the Yankees are off Monday before beginning a three-game series at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Tuesday night. Buck Showalter’s crew is 9-3 at home after Sunday’s 7-1 loss to the White Sox.

Tuesday begins a 20-games-in-20-days stretch that concludes with a western swing to Arizona and Oakland. Before that, the next homestand includes three games against the Red Sox, a four-game series against the defending World Series champion Royals and three more against the surprising White Sox.

The Yankees went 8-14 in April, scored the fewest runs in baseball (74) and hit an MLB-worst .189 with runners in scoring position. Entering Sunday night, they had scored five runs in their previous four games and 12 in their previous seven. They had lost 12 of their previous 16 games, scoring 36 runs in the process for 2.3 per game.

They also went into Sunday night six games under .500 for the first time in Joe Girardi’s nine seasons as their manager.

The silver lining? It was the Yankees’ worst opening month since 2005, when they went 10-14. But they recovered to finish 95-67 and won the AL East title.

“You always wish you could just flip the switch,” Girardi said. “You can’t. It just happens.”

Luis, Luis

Luis Severino is scheduled to face the Orioles on Tuesday night with a chance that his rotation spot could be in jeopardy. The righthander is 0-3 with a 6.86 ERA, and another bad outing could land him in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“I’m not thinking right now about that,” Severino said. “I’m focusing on pitching and having a good outing.”

Girardi said the 22-year-old Severino just needs to “slow down a little bit. Just slow down. When things are going rough for a player, a lot of times you speed things up . . . Just take a deep breath.”