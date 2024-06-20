Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees' top minor-league outfielder and position player prospect, will miss up to eight weeks with an oblique strain, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday.

He first felt the injury last Saturday night and was pulled from that game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after six innings. On Sunday, he was placed on the seven-day minor league injured list.

Dominguez had recently finished his rehab from Tommy John surgery he underwent late last season after an eight-game stint in the majors where he batted .258 and hit four home runs in 31 at-bats.

Dominguez’s rehab from the UCL tear in his right elbow officially ended last week and he was optioned to Triple-A. That was the organization’s plan for well over a month because there was no opportunity for consistent playing time in the big leagues. Not with the starting outfield of Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto being as productive as they’ve been.

In terms of production, the rehab process could not have gone much better for the switch hitter. In a combined 23 games between stints with Class A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Scranton, Dominguez hit .356 with six homers, four doubles and a 1.014 OPS. He exclusively served as the designated hitter for the first two weeks of his rehab before transitioning to the field.

With Erik Boland