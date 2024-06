There could be a Martian landing at Yankee Stadium any day now.

Or it might not happen until 2025.

That’s the tricky position the Yankees are in with Jasson Dominguez, who on Tuesday had his minor-league rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery extended an extra 10 days as he was promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“The Martian” was in the lineup as the leadoff hitter and centerfielder for Scranton. He went 0-for-3 in five innings.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Dominguez was “very” close to being ready for an immediate call-up if the Yankees had an emergency need for an outfielder, such as an injury.

But if the Yankees’ highly productive outfield of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton all stay healthy, Dominguez may have to spend the bulk of the season in Triple-A.

“I think Jasson Dominguez is going to have a great career,” Boone said. “I think he’s going to be a cornerstone player for us. I’ve felt that way since the day I saw him. I think he’s got great physical skills, as well, as I believe in the makeup and the person. So when that starts back, I know we’re going to have a really good player impacting us. So we’ll see when that is.”

Dominguez, 21, made his big-league debut last Sept. 1 and thrilled the Bronx in eight games (eight hits, four of them homers) before going down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Dominguez began his rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa and played four games there before appearing in 10 for Double-A Somerset. In those stints, Dominguez hit .333 with four home runs, 10 RBIs and a .992 OPS before his promotion.

Somerset manager Raul Dominguez (no relation) said Tuesday that Jasson Dominguez looked “healthy and ready to go. He was following all the plans since he started with us. Everything that he asked for — throwing to bases before the game — he looks pretty healthy. I was with him during the throwing programs in the outfield. He worked really hard during his rehab, so he looks really good. He looks like he didn’t [have] his surgery. He was doing his natural swing, hitting the ball hard. I’m so happy that he looks fantastic. It seems like he’s not afraid to do baseball activity.”

But would the Yankees call up Dominguez if there are no regular at-bats to be had in the majors? Boone said he hasn’t thought about it, but it seems more likely the Yankees would let Dominguez get some more experience at Triple-A since he played only nine games at that level going into Tuesday.

Soto and Verdugo are free agents after the season, so the Yankees may have one, or even two openings in the outfield. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has said the club wants to make Soto a Yankee for life, but that probably won’t be settled until the offseason.

One aspect of Steinbrenner’s comments about Soto and payroll that was misunderstood by many was when the owner complained about the Yankees’ high payroll. That was erroneously seen by some as Steinbrenner saying the Yankees wouldn’t spend to keep Soto when in fact it could be seen as a signal that if the Yankees re-sign Soto, then the rest of the roster would be filled with young (i.e. cheaper) players.

For example, the Yankees could let Verdugo walk since they have Dominguez in the wings. They could let Gleyber Torres walk as a free agent and give the second base job to Oswald Peraza or Jorbit Vivas in 2025. They could let Clay Holmes walk as a free agent and dip into their reliever factory to find a new, cheaper closer for next season.

But for now, the Yankees are winning and their outfielders and DH are healthy and Dominguez is a nice thought for the future. When that future begins again — that’s yet to be determined.

With Laura Albanese in Bridgewater, New Jersey.